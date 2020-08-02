White Supremacist Trump Supporter Tackled After Punching Woman in Face at Florida Restaurant: WATCH

Restaurant staffers scrambled to tackle a self-proclaimed white supremacist Aryan Trump supporter after he violently assaulted a female employee at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida on Friday. The man, who identified himself to police as Nicholas Arnold Schock, also told them that he has “psycho problems” in videos posted to Facebook. It’s unclear what prompted the man’s rampage.

“Call Donald Trump, he’s gonna come get me out of prison,” said Schock to staffers before screaming, “I’m a white supremist, Aryan Nation will rule the world! People covered in tattoos are gonna be my closest relatives I promise you.”

When asked to keep his voice down because of children, the man said, “I don’t give a f**k, call Donald Trump please.”

The man then yelled out “I will buttf**k this bitch on the table right now” before punching a female employee who was attempting to stop him from entering the bar area of the restaurant.