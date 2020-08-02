First ‘Murder Hornet’ Trapped in Washington State

Asian Giant Hornet / The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) after successfully trapping the first so-called “murder hornet,” proving that traps created to halt the invasive species from spreading are working.

The WSDA reports: “The hornet was found in a WSDA trap set near Birch Bay in Whatcom County. WSDA trappers checked the bottle trap on July 14 and submitted the contents for processing at WSDA’s entomology lab. The hornet was identified during processing on July 29. This was the first hornet to be detected in a trap, rather than found in the environment as the state’s five previous confirmed sightings were.”

“WSDA’s next steps are to search for nests using infrared cameras and place additional traps in order to catch live Asian giant hornet specimens,” the agency added. “WSDA Pest Program staff will deploy special traps intended to trap hornets but keep them alive. If they catch live hornets, the department will attempt to tag and track them back to their colony. Once located, the agency will eradicate the colony. WSDA hopes to find and destroy the nest by mid-September before the colony would begin creating new reproducing queens and drones. Until that time, the colony will only contain the queen and worker Asian giant hornets. Destroying the nest before new queens emerge and mate will prevent the spread of this invasive pest.”

More information on the hornets, and how to obtain your own traps, here.