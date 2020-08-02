Trump to Be Nominated by Republican Delegates Behind Closed Doors, No Press Allowed for First Time in History

Republican delegates will nominate Donald Trump as their candidate behind closed doors and for the first time in U.S. history, no press will be allowed.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports: “The spokesperson couldn’t say whether C-SPAN, the nonprofit public service network, would be allowed to air the proceedings. ‘[W]e are planning for all of the Charlotte activities to be closed press: Friday, August 21 – Monday, 24th given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state,’ the convention spokesperson said in an email. ‘We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events.’ Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of delegates at the Republican National Convention had already been lowered from 2,550 to 336. Alternate delegates have been disinvited. Media seating has been eliminated.”

The AP and CNN confirmed the news.