Man Goes for Wild Ride on Hood of Moving Semi on Florida Turnpike: WATCH

Motorists on the Florida Turnpike got an eyeful on Saturday when they saw a man stop his SUV, climb the highway median, and leap onto the hood of a moving semi going the opposite direction.

The moments shortly thereafter were captured by another motorist and shared to social media. In the clip, the man can be seen beating the hood of the semi as the truck driver tries to shake him off. The man on the hood is then heard screaming “call the police!” The driver was later intercepted and detained according to police reports.