The First Images from Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Adaptation of ‘The Boys in the Band’ Starring Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells Have Been Revealed

Netflix has revealed the first stills from its upcoming adaptation of the Broadway revival of the late Mart Crowley‘s 1968 landmark play The Boys in the Band, co-produced by Ryan Murphy and directed, as on Broadway, by Joe Mantello. The film premieres on September 30.

The film, about a group of gay men who reunite for a birthday party in New York City, also reunites the Broadway cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins

Netflix’s synopsis: “In 1968 New York City – when being gay was still considered to be best kept behind closed doors – a group of friends gather for a raucous birthday party hosted by Michael (Jim Parsons), a screenwriter who spends and drinks too much, in honor of the sharp-dressed and sharp-tongued Harold (Zachary Quinto). Other partygoers include Donald (Matt Bomer), Michael’s former flame, now mired in self-analysis; Larry (Andrew Rannells), a randy commercial artist living with Hank (Tuc Watkins), a school teacher who has just left his wife; Bernard (Michael Benjamin Washington), a librarian tiptoeing around fraught codes of friendship alongside Emory (Robin de Jesús), a decorator who never holds back; and a guileless hustler (Charlie Carver), hired to be Harold’s gift for the night. What begins as an evening of drinks and laughs gets upended when Alan (Brian Hutchison), Michael’s straight-laced college roommate, shows up unexpectedly and each man is challenged to confront long-buried truths that threaten the foundation of the group’s tight bond.”