Tucker Carlson Defends Trump-Supporting 17-Year-Old ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Vigilante Charged for Murdering Kenosha Protesters: WATCH

On his FOX News program Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Trump-supporting “Blue Lives Matter” vigilante charged in the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin who were protesting the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake.

“Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” said Carlson. “People in charge from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.”

“So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder?” Carlson asked. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

An innocent black guy is killed by police and Tucker Carlson calls him a thug.



A guilty white guy murders two people and Tucker Carlson calls him a patriot. https://t.co/SGHhohdLfC — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 27, 2020

Carlson then played a scene of one protester screaming, “Kill the police, death to America.”

“That’s not Iran, it’s Wisconsin. It could have been a dozen other places in the country. The violence has been building unabated for three months now. Every day the mob becomes more radical,” spat Carlson.

“Our leaders want us to believe this is all a racial conflict, they’re always telling us it is,” added Carlson. “But they’re lying. It is not a racial conflict. At its deepest level the chaos they have unleashed has very little to do with race. Most Americans are not bigots. Unlike CNN, they’re not fixated on skin color, they don’t really care, most of them. What you watch is more sinister than that. What you are watching is an effort by the academic, left funded by big business, to crush the last remaining resistance to their control of the country and that resistance is an independent American middle class. That’s who they really hate. This is not a race war. This is a class war.”