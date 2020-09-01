Actress Niecy Nash Comes Out, Announces She’s Married to Musician Jessica Betts

Actress Niecy Nash (Claws, Scream Queens, Reno 911!) has publicly come out and announced her marriage to musician Jessica Betts.

Wrote Nash on an Instagram post of the couple in wedding garb: “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈.

“I got a whole Wife 👽💍 @niecynash1 #Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins.” Betts wrote under the same photo on her Instagram page.

Writes Just Jared: “Niecy filed for divorce from her husband Jay Tucker back in December after announcing their split in October. She was also previously married to Don Nash from 1994–2007. Niecy had not previously spoken about her sexuality before announcing this amazing news, so fans are taking this as her coming out moment. It’s unclear how long they have been together, but fans uncovered an Instagram that Jessica posted of the two of them together back in June of 2018!”