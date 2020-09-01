Trump Compares Cop’s Shooting of Jacob Blake 7 Times in the Back to ‘Choking’ in a Golf Tournament

In an interview with FOX News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night, Trump compared a Kenosha police officer’s decision to shoot unarmed black man Jacob Blake in the back 7 times to ‘choking’ while attempting a golf putt.

Asked Ingraham: “It’s more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think than it has been a long time?”

Replied Trump: “The police are under siege. They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple or a choker — a choker — they choke.”

“You mean, they, they panic,” replied Ingraham.

Replied Trump: “Shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, ‘Couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him?’ You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. And you know there’s a whole big thing there. But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt…”

“You’re not comparing it to golf” Ingraham interrupted. “Because of course that’s what the media would say…people make, people panic.”

“I’m saying people choke,” Trump asserted. “And people are bad people. You have both. If you have some bad people and they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years and all of a sudden you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead. People choke under those circumstances and they make a bad decision. I’ve seen bad decisions of people that, it looked bad, but probably it was a choke. But you also have bad police, but you also, the vast, not only the vast majority, but thousands and thousands of great acts, and you make the evening news for weeks.”