Andy Cohen Shared Shirtless Anderson Cooper Photos ‘to Piss Him Off’ … and It Worked

Bravo’s Andy Cohen shared some shirtless shots of his BFF Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, writing “If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal…threatening to post shirtless pics of him. Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox.”

The internet didn’t complain.

Cohen later posted an Instagram story in which he said that the host of AC360 was not happy: “Anderson is so pissed at me, you guys. But listen, I’m just sitting here, bored under a blanket. I’m just sitting here under a blanket. There’s no one over there. All that’s here is Ben’s little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I’m bored. So, what else am I supposed to do? Maybe I’ll do an Instagram Live later, I don’t know. I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch. That’s what’s happening here… And maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.”