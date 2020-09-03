Operation Undermine 2020 at Full Throttle as Trump Again Suggests Voters Vote Twice

Donald Trump’s latest effort to undermine and sow confusion in the upcoming presidential election is going full throttle. Trump on Thursday morning again repeated his instructions to voters to commit a felony by voting twice.
Trump also urged voters in North Carolina to vote twice on Wednesday in a tarmac interview with reporters.
The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, put out a clip on Thursday using Trump’s own words to denounce voting twice.
Officials in North Carolina issued a memo to voters on Thursday that voting twice is illegal: “Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in the memo to voters that the board also discouraged people from showing up at polling sites on Election day to check whether their absentee ballot had been counted. ‘That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19,’ Brinson Bell wrote. “
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday told FOX News that Trump isn’t doing anything illegal.