Operation Undermine 2020 at Full Throttle as Trump Again Suggests Voters Vote Twice

Donald Trump’s latest effort to undermine and sow confusion in the upcoming presidential election is going full throttle. Trump on Thursday morning again repeated his instructions to voters to commit a felony by voting twice.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

….after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! September 3, 2020

Trump also urged voters in North Carolina to vote twice on Wednesday in a tarmac interview with reporters.

The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group co-founded by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, put out a clip on Thursday using Trump’s own words to denounce voting twice.

If Trump is accusing someone of something, he has likely done it or thought it. pic.twitter.com/QDmfB3XCba — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020

Officials in North Carolina issued a memo to voters on Thursday that voting twice is illegal: “Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in the memo to voters that the board also discouraged people from showing up at polling sites on Election day to check whether their absentee ballot had been counted. ‘That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19,’ Brinson Bell wrote. “

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday told FOX News that Trump isn’t doing anything illegal.