The bombshell report from the New York Times which revealed Trump paid a paltry $750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017 features in a searing new ad from the Biden campaign comparing Trump’s payment to that of essential workers like teachers, firefighters, and nurses.

Teachers paid $7,239

Firefighters paid $5,283

Nurses paid $10,216



Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020