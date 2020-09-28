Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to do Netflix Reality Show About Themselves: REPORT

As part of a multi-year deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly agreed to do a reality show featuring themselves.

The NY Post reports: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially expected to only remain behind the camera for their multi-year deal with Netflix — but a source told The Sun that Markle wants the world to see the ‘real her.’ The pair will allow Netflix cameras to follow them for three months in a ‘tasteful’ docuseries as they go about their new life in ritzy Montecito, California, according to the UK paper.”

The Sun‘s source added: “They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.”

UPDATE. Harry and Meghan denied the report through a spokesperson: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”