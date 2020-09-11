Biden Greets Pence with Elbow Bump at 9/11 Memorial: WATCH

Former Vice President Joe Biden approached Vice President Mike Pence at the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City on Friday and greeted him with an elbow bump. The elbow bump has become a commonly used replacement for shaking hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Biden and Mike Pence are both at Ground Zero. Biden tapped Pence’s shoulder and said hi pic.twitter.com/1vZScVHRks — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) September 11, 2020

The 2020 campaign rivals stood on either side of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg during the ceremony.

The Hill reports: “The two arrived in Manhattan at the World Trade Center memorial site and greeted one another with an elbow bump. The two briefly spoke ahead of the service. Biden and Pence stood alongside their wives. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination, stood between the two couples. Sens. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) were also in attendance and looked on as Biden and Pence exchanged hellos.”

Biden also planned to visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Friday but reportedly won’t cross paths with Trump, who was there in the morning.