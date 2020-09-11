GOP Officials Panic Over Lack of Trump 2020 TV Ads Amid Cash Crunch. Meanwhile, Here are Biden’s New Ads: WATCH

Ronna McDaniel

Republican officials are sounding alarms amid a Trump campaign cash crunch because they’re not seeing any ads on TV.

The Washington Post reports: “Among those worried is Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who recently told the president she was concerned his ads were not on television in states such as Michigan and Florida where Biden was blanketing the airwaves, according to people familiar with the conversation. The president shared the concern, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The decision to slash spending has been ordered by Trump’s new campaign manager, Bill Stepien, who has been restructuring the budget since taking over the campaign operation in July, after it had already spent nearly $1 billion.”

Joe Biden began running this ad yesterday, which contrasts what Trump was telling the public about COVID-19 and what he was saying in private:

How many more people have to suffer because of President Trump's lies? pic.twitter.com/m2spzGCKgd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

The Biden campaign also ran this 60-second spot during last night’s NFL opener: