Biden Responds to Trump Threat to Hold on to Power: ‘What Country Are We In?’ — WATCH

Asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, Donald Trump offered an unequivocal “no” to a White House reporter on Wednesday night.

Said Trump: “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster. Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very … there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. “

Q: Will you commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election?



TRUMP: "We're gonna have to see what happens." pic.twitter.com/Dzj7Q9ZJqv September 23, 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reacted to Trump’s remarks later Wednesday night.

Said Biden: “What country are we in? I’m being facetious — I said what country are we in? Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know to say about it. But it doesn’t surprise me.”