Romney Calls Trump Threat to Hold on to Power ‘Unthinkable and Unacceptable’

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first Republican lawmaker to respond to Donald Trump’s threat to hold on to power after the election.

Tweeted Romney: “Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power; without that, there is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable.”

Asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election, Trump offered an unequivocal “no” to a White House reporter on Wednesday night.

Said Trump: “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster. Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very … there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control.”