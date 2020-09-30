‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Now Begins with Disclaimer Warning Viewers of ‘Outdated’ and ‘Offensive’ Homophobic Slurs

The new 4K edition of 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure comes with a disclaimer: “This film reflects historical attitudes which audiences might find outdated or offensive.”

Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reacted to the news in the BBC’s Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review podcast, Cheat Sheet reports.

Said Winter: “In terms of the caveat, that would only refer to the homophobic slurs that we had in both of the first two movies which we were extremely common but totally disparaging and not appropriate terminology back then. Other than that, the first movies are extremely wholesome. I think the third one stays in line with that whole vibe. I would hardly look at the first two movies being radical, offensive films other than that, which no one was happy about. We certainly didn’t intend to repeat.”

Added Reeves: “I guess it’s a product that’s going out into the world,” Reeves began. “I guess it’s kind of reflecting some of the content and letting somebody who’s watching the film know exactly that, so they’re not taken by surprise by it.”