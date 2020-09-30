Eric Trump Clarifies: He’s Not Gay

In a rapid-fire response to a New York Times article about a lesbian Trump supporter on FOX & Friends, Eric Trump on Tuesday said he’s part of the LGBT community, setting of a chorus of confusion on Twitter.

As we suspected, the statement was misconstrued.

Said Trump to the New York Post: “To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible. As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara.”

“Trump also affirmed that he is not bisexual,” the Post adds.