Javicia Leslie Suits Up as the CW’s New Out Lesbian ‘Batwoman’ – FIRST LOOK

Actress Javicia Leslie has revealed a first look at her character Kate Kane in the CW’s revamped Batwoman, which actress Ruby Rose quit last year after one season.

Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go… But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman

Writes Just Jared: “She’ll star as Ryan Wilder, who is a ‘girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.'”

Rose gave Leslie her blessing last July: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !! ❤️”

