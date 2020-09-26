Javicia Leslie Suits Up as the CW’s New Out Lesbian ‘Batwoman’ – FIRST LOOK

Actress Javicia Leslie has revealed a first look at her character Kate Kane in the CW’s revamped Batwoman, which actress Ruby Rose quit last year after one season.

Wrote Leslie: “Look out, Gotham, I’m suited up and ready to go…But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit.”

Writes Just Jared: “She’ll star as Ryan Wilder, who is a ‘girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.'”

Rose gave Leslie her blessing last July: “OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman. ❤️ I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !! ❤️”