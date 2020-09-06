Multiple Boats Sink During Trump Boat Parade in Texas: WATCH

Several boats sank during a massive Trump boat parade on Lake Travis near Austin, Texas on Saturday, according to the Travis County, Sheriff’s office.
The Statesman reports: “Multiple small boats needed rescue after they began sinking due to choppy water conditions as the boats began traveling together on the lake, according to the Travis County sheriff’s office. No one was injured as a result of those incidents, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services officials. The lake west of Austin is known for being difficult to navigate at times, and large wakes could be seen during Saturday’s boat parade.”