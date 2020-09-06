Multiple Boats Sink During Trump Boat Parade in Texas: WATCH

Several boats sank during a massive Trump boat parade on Lake Travis near Austin, Texas on Saturday, according to the Travis County, Sheriff’s office.

Rough waters on Lake Travis as hundreds of boats in Trump boat parade. Several swaamped. #Statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/DPpKKhgljF — bobphoto (@bobphoto) September 5, 2020

Swamped boat near Emerald Point as hundreds of boats parade for President Donald Trump, at least three craft swamped with no injuries reported #statesman @bobphoto pic.twitter.com/eY3yyAXvyp September 5, 2020

The Statesman reports: “Multiple small boats needed rescue after they began sinking due to choppy water conditions as the boats began traveling together on the lake, according to the Travis County sheriff’s office. No one was injured as a result of those incidents, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services officials. The lake west of Austin is known for being difficult to navigate at times, and large wakes could be seen during Saturday’s boat parade.”

Lake Travis Trump Boat Parade: just working class Americans in $300k boats and with four helicopters…

Taken from my balcony pic.twitter.com/jfEQ4jpGgJ September 5, 2020

Trump Boat Parade in Lake Travis in Austin … ongoing right now! pic.twitter.com/v6cPriq0JJ — Tom T (@t4tigerblue) September 5, 2020