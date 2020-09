In a clip released ahead of Sunday’s CNN State of the Union where she’ll be interviewed by Dana Bash, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine released before the U.S. election.

Said Harris: “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about. I will not take his word for it.”