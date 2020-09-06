Jacob Blake Speaks from Hospital Bed in New Video: ‘It Hurts to Breathe’ — WATCH

Jacob Blake, the unarmed black man who was shot 7 times in the back by white officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, setting off days of Black Lives Matter protests, speaks out in a new video from his hospital bed.

Said Blake: “There’s a lot more life to live. Your life, your legs … can be taken from you like this (snaps) man. … It hurts to breathe. It hurts to sleep. It hurts to move from side to side. It hurts to eat. Please, I’m telling you. Change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, and make everything easier for our people. There’s so much time that has been wasted.”