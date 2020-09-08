Woman Who Created Gender Reveal Party Reacts Amid California Wildfires: ‘Stop Burning Things Down to Tell Everyone About Your Kid’s Penis!’

The woman credited for creating the “gender reveal party” back in 2008 is speaking out after revelations that one of the parties sparked California’s El Dorado fire which has burned more than 10,000 acres near Los Angeles.

Said Jenna Karvunidis, who created the “gender reveal party” for her first child but has since spoken out against them, on Facebook: “Stop it. Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you. It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s dick. Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies. Oh, and of course I’m getting hate messages. Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gEnDeR rEvEaL iNVeNtoR doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities.”