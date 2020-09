Actor Chris Evans broke his silence late Monday after accidentally sharing a photo of his or someone else’s dick in a video on Instagram. The photo caused Evans to trend for several days on Twitter.

Evans’ first statement on the topic, accompanied by a facepalm emoji: “Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Evans in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, clapped back, “My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!”