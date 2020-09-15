Bob Woodward Plays Stephen Colbert a New Damning Trump Recording About a Sneeze Scare in the Oval Office: WATCH

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show and talked about the recordings that have revealed Donald Trump knew about the gravity and deadliness of the coronavirus while downplaying it to the American public.

Woodward also played a new recording that further underscores what Trump knew and revealed his own fears of contracting it.

But first, Woodward told Colbert that Trump “ridiculed him” when he inquired about Black Lives Matter and asked the president if he “comprehended the anger and pain that Black people feel.”

Explained Woodward: “He just said, ‘oh wow, you should hear yourself. You drank the Kool-Aid. Scorned me. Ridiculed me.”

Woodward then played the never-before-heard clip in which Trump told him what happened when somebody sneezed in a meeting of 10 people in the Oval Office.

Joked Trump: “The entire room bailed out, okay? Including me, by the way.”

At the beginning of the clip, Trump told Woodward, “Bob, it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t believe it.”

Colbert reacted: “I know he’s making light there, at the end, but at the heart of it is something extraordinarily shocking.”

Woodward then talked about Trump’s Nevada rally and the hundreds of his supporters packed together without masks: “I wonder if somebody sneezed in the front row if Trump would bail out again? This is too serious a matter. 190,000 people have died and he knew back in January.”