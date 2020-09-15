Louis DeJoy Gave $600K to Trump and GOP After Postmaster Job Was Announced

Pro-Trump Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has been under fire for hobbling the US Postal Service ahead of the November election, apparently bought his position.

RELATED: Top GOP Lawmakers Who Received Donations from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Have Been Silent on US Postal Service Sabotage

Bloomberg reports: “DeJoy, who now holds the position, gave President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee more than $600,000 over eight weeks after the opening was announced, Lisa Graves, executive director of True North Research, which investigates the influence of money on public policy, said in written testimony submitted to a panel of the House Oversight Committee in advance of a hearing Monday. In the 2019-2020 cycle, DeJoy has given more than $1.5 million to GOP candidates and campaigns, the bulk of which has gone to aid Trump’s 2020 election strategy, Graves said. The sum includes nearly $80,000 to aid GOP Senate races since last December, when the former Postmaster General announced she would resign.”

RELATED: GOP-Majority USPS Board Says it is ‘Thrilled’ with Louis DeJoy’s Performance as News Emerges That 711 Sorting Machines Were Decommissioned

More from Yahoo News: “Over the weekend, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold sued DeJoy for intending to send a mailer that could foster confusion over how to properly vote by mail in that state. The mailer ‘provides false statements about voting in Colorado,’ the lawsuit charges, and “will disenfranchise Colorado voters.” On Monday, watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission in the wake of a Washington Post report that described how DeJoy reimbursed employees at his company, New Breed, for making political donations to Republicans.”