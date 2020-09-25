CNN Reporter Schools Trump Supporter About Fake Biden ‘Sleeping’ Video: WATCH

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan paid a visit to the Trump rally earlier this week in Bemidji, Minnesota where the president said it was a “beautiful sight” watching a reporter get hit by a rubber bullet.

O’Sullivan wanted to see the misinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories that Trump supporters were taking in on their social media accounts, and spoke to one cultist about a widely-circulated fake video in which Biden is shown falling asleep mid-interview.

“I didn’t think it was [edited], it looked pretty live to me, there was no cuts in it,” said the cultist.

O’Sullivan then showed the cultist the clip the video was made from, an old morning show interview with Harry Belafonte.

The cultist seemed to acknowledge that the clip was a fake, but it didn’t change his opinion of Biden: “I missed that one. but it was a good laugh. It was a really good laugh, and like I said, I wouldn’t doubt it.”