Trump Says it Was a ‘Beautiful Sight’ When Police Injured MSNBC Journalist with Rubber Bullet: WATCH

At his rally in Bemidji, Minnesota on Saturday night, Donald Trump told the crowd it was a “beautiful sight” when police hit MSNBC reporter Ali Velshi with a canister of tear gas (it was actually a rubber bullet) during protests in Minneapolis.

Said Trump: “I remember this guy Velshi he got hit on the knee with a canister of tear gas and he went down. He was down. ‘My knee! My knee!’ (laughs from the audience). Nobody cared. They didn’t care. They moved him aside. (more laughter) And they just walked right through. It was like, the most beautiful thing. Because after we take all that crap for weeks and weeks and then you finally see men get up there and go right through. Wasn’t it really a beautiful sight? (cheers) It’s called law and order.”

This is sick, yes. But that the mob thinks it’s great should make you worry about the future of the US https://t.co/fN6A2i9Fe4 September 20, 2020

Here’s the moment Velshi got hit by a bullet.

Velshi commented on Twitter: