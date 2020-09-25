Ohio ‘Karen’ Tased, Arrested and Dragged from School Football Game After Refusing to Wear a Mask: WATCH

A woman in Logan, Ohio, identified as Alecia Kitts, was tased, cuffed, arrested and dragged from her son’s middle school football game on Wednesday after defying school policy and refusing to wear a mask.

WTAP reports: “Police say the officer was walking the stadium when he noticed a woman sitting in the stands without a mask. According to police, he went up to the woman and told her she needed to put a mask on because of school policy. Police say the woman told the officer she had asthma and wasn’t going to put one on. The resource officer says he then told her several more times to put on a mask, and if she didn’t, he would ask her to leave and she would have to wait outside the stadium. Police say the woman continually refused to put a mask on. At that point, the officer told the woman if she didn’t leave, she would be cited for trespassing and escorted off the property. Logan Police say after several failed attempts to get the woman to leave, he informed her she was under arrest for criminal trespassing and asked her to put her hands behind her back.”

After the woman refused, the officer warned her he would tase her if she continued to resist.

“The woman has been charged with criminal trespassing and released. Police say additional charges are pending against her and another woman involved. Police say the woman was not arrested for not wearing a mask, but was charged for violating school policy and refusing to leave the premises,” WTAP adds.