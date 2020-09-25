Gayle King Knocks Nancy Pelosi for Referring to Trump’s Abettors as ‘Henchmen’ — WATCH

CBS News host Gayle King knocked Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning for referring to Donald Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.”

Said King: “Tuesday is a big debate. The first debate between the two of them. Between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. You had earlier suggested that you didn’t think Biden should debate. Do you still feel that way?”

“I do,” replied Pelosi. “Not that I don’t think he’ll be excellent. The president has no fidelity to fact or truth, and actually in his comments the last few days, no fidelity to the Constitution of the United States. He and his henchmen are a danger with their comments, are a danger to our democracy. Why bother? He doesn’t tell the truth. He isn’t committed to the Constitution.”

“But Speaker Pelosi, that’s what people say is the problem,” said King. “Your language to some is just as egregious as what they’re saying by calling the president’s people ‘henchmen.’ Some could say that’s just as insulting as what he’s saying about you.”

Replied Pelosi: “Well, I don’t care what he says about me. Every knock from him is a boost for me. If he wants to help me raise money, he can keep knocking me. But I’m speaking truth. Our Constitution is at the mercy of people who have no allegiance to the Constitution of the United States. They have repeatedly demonstrated that.”

Merriam-Webster defines “henchman” as “a trusted follower : a right-hand man; a political follower whose support is chiefly for personal advantage; a member of a gang.”