Rent Checks, Vin Diesel Dance Track, Steve Bannon, The Shins, ‘Riverdale’ Kisses, Marco Pigossi, Mary Trump, SNL, Channing Tatum: HOT LINKS

THE PLOT TO STEAL 2020. Steve Bannon launches national speaking tour “to spread conspiracy theories and discredit any efforts to ensure that citizens can vote safely. “

7,000,000. U.S. coronavirus cases surge. “California leads the country with over 800,000 total cases, followed by Texas, Florida and New York. All Midwest states except Ohio reported more cases in the past four weeks as compared with the prior four weeks, led by South Dakota and North Dakota.”

COCKS NOT GLOCKS. New film Come & Take It captures Jessica Jin’s transformation into one of America’s most irreverent anti-gun violence leaders, creating what some people are calling

The Great Texas Dildo Revolt.

INQUIRING MINDS. Trump campaign sending rent checks to mysterious Long Island PO Box: “But the campaign doesn’t always send its rent to Trump Tower. In fact, most of the checks have gone to a post office box in Hicksville, New York, a suburban community on Long Island. It’s not clear why, or who is receiving those checks. But experts say that the address may be of interest to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, who in a court filing earlier this week made his clearest statements yet about the scope and focus of his criminal investigation into President Trump’s finances.”

DISCARDED BALLOTS. Did the Department of Justice just try to feed a bogus narrative about ballot fraud?

DOJ political gamery..DOJ doesn’t announce this kind of investigation. It certainly doesn’t announce whom ballots were cast for, since that should be immaterial in a voting rts investigation. And then the revision that this is over 7 (not 9) ballots that didn’t alter outcome? 🤔 https://t.co/IHTNyM5QYk — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 25, 2020

WARNING. Pentagon fears military could be pulled into election unrest: “On Aug. 11, John Nagl and Paul Yingling, both retired Army officers and Iraq war veterans, published an open letter to General Milley on the website Defense One. ‘In a few months’ time, you may have to choose between defying a lawless president or betraying your constitutional oath’ they wrote. ‘If Donald Trump refuses to leave office at the expiration of his constitutional term, the United States military must remove him by force, and you must give that order.'”

BRIBE OF THE DAY. Trump promises seniors $200 prescription drug gift certificates: “…the Trump administration is effectively pledging to spend $6.6 billion in savings that do not currently exist.”

RIVERDALE. Here’s how the cast is handling make-out sessions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MARCO PIGOSSI. The Brazilian Tidelands hunk takes it off at the beach.

LIVING ALARM CLOCK OF THE DAY. This bear.

LAWSUIT OF THE DAY. Mary Trump sues president and family over inheritance: “The suit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, accused Mr. Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and their brother Robert Trump, who died in August, of fraud and civil conspiracy. It seeks to recover the millions of dollars Ms. Trump claims to have lost.”

ON THE RAG. This week in the gay magazines…

SNL. Saturday Night Live plans to test its in-studio audience for COVID: “Things have changed. There’s heat sensors at the revolving doors and then you go for your rapid [Covid] test. You wait 15 minutes and then you’re in the building. The Monday night meetings in my office on the 17th floor, which once had 40 people, now has a capacity of three. It’s me plus two. In the same way that we tried to figure out the at-home shows, we’ve had to rethink every part of the show.”

GIGI GORGEOUS. Trans influencer says JK Rowling is dead to her: “Harry Potter meant something to me earlier but now it means nothing to me.”

RACCOON AND COYOTE ENCOUNTER OF THE DAY. In San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. “It was so surreal…a posse of bandits…like out of a movie,” Estoque said. “And then two minutes later there was a coyote. I was waiting for the unicorn to pop out.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Vin Diesel “Feel Like I Do”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue “Magic”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Zayn “Better”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 3. The Shins “The Great Divide”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 4. Jennifer Lopez & Maluma – “Pa Ti + Lonely”

FRIDAY FLASH. Channing Tatum.