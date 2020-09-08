House to Investigate Postmaster General Louis DeJoy After Revelations He Ran Donation Racket for Republicans

The House Oversight Committee launched an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and called for his suspension after revelations that he ran a major GOP donor racket at his former business.

The Washington Post reported on Monday: “Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion beside a Greensboro, N.C., country club. There, events for Republicans running for the White House and Congress routinely fetched $100,000 or more apiece. Two other employees familiar with New Breed’s financial and payroll systems said DeJoy would instruct that bonus payments to staffers be boosted to help defray the cost of their contributions, an arrangement that would be unlawful.”

Carolyn Maloney, chair of the House Oversight Committee, told the Washington Post that DeJoy faces “criminal exposure” should the allegations prove true, and may then have to face the charges he lied to the committee under oath.

Yet ANOTHER conflict of interest w PMG DeJoy- proving why he should have never been considered for the job in the first place.https://t.co/bBmeLTXXyM — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) September 7, 2020

Trump on Monday said “sure” when asked if De Joy should be investigated.