GOP-Majority USPS Board Says it is ‘Thrilled’ with Louis DeJoy’s Performance as News Emerges That 711 Sorting Machines Were Decommissioned

The US Postal Service Board of Governors has met privately with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding congressional investigations, political fundraising scandal, and public outrage amid election year slowdowns of the postal service, it told a Senate panel on Wednesday.

The Washington Post reports: “…members of the board, dominated 4 to 2 by Republican members appointed by President Trump, told The Post that the body fully backs the postmaster general, who has held the job for 87 days. ‘He has 100 percent board support,’ William Zollars, a Republican governor of the board, said in a phone interview. ‘From a logistics and operations standpoint, Louis DeJoy is as good as it gets. He has support on both sides of the aisle.’ … ‘This man is doing a tremendous job,’ fellow Republican board member John Barger said in testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday afternoon.”

Barger told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday afternoon that the board was “thrilled” with DeJoy’s performance.

Meanwhile, CNN reports on the huge number of mail sorting machines that have been removed this year: “The United States Postal Service removed 711 mail-sorting machines from postal facilities — the highest level in at least four years — according to new court testimony from top-ranking agency officials. In written testimony and documents submitted Wednesday to a federal court in New York, the postal service’s director of processing operation disclosed the high number of removals, which is the most that occurred in one year of President Donald Trump’s tenure and roughly double the machines USPS typically removes in a given year.”