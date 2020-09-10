Michael Cohen Says ‘Dictator’ Trump Isn’t Joking When He Talks About Staying for Third Term: ‘He Doesn’t Have a Sense of Humor’ — WATCH

Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen spoke with Don Lemon on Wednesday night and told the CNN anchor that the president is not joking when he talks about staying in power for more than two terms.

Said Cohen: “Donald Trump believes that he should be the ruler — the dictator of the United States of America. He actually is looking to change the Constitution. When Donald Trump jokes about 12 more years … he is not joking. Donald Trump doesn’t have a sense of humor. So I want you to understand that when he says 12 more years, if he wins he is going to automatically day number one start thinking how he can change the Constitution for a third term, and then a fourth term, like what he said to President Xi and like what he said to so many other people. It’s why he admires the Kim Jong-Uns of the world.”