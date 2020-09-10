Exasperated Tucker Carlson Attacks Lindsey Graham for Betraying Trump Over Woodward Book: ‘Why Would He Do Something Like That?’ — WATCH

Tucker Carlson aimed his wrath at Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday night, after reports that Graham pressed Donald Trump to speak with veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his new book.

Earlier on Wednesday, Donald Trump’s betrayal of the American public over COVID was revealed in recordings made by Woodward for the new book, Rage.

Graham told The Daily Beast in a brief interview that yes, he had pushed Trump to cooperate with Woodward: “Yeah. The last book Woodward wrote, Trump said he didn’t know that he had wanted to be interviewed. So I said, well, the guy is a well-known presidential author. And, you know, you got a chance to tell your side of the story. The president agreed and there you go.”

Said Carlson on Wednesday night: “What is surprising is that Donald Trump participated in making the book. The president sat for repeated interviews with Bob Woodward. Why in the world would he do that? It was Lindsey Graham who helped convince Donald Trump to talk to Bob Woodward. Lindsey Graham brokered that meeting. Lindsey Graham even sat in on the first interview between Bob Woodward and the president. How’d that turn out?”

An exasperated Carlson continued: “Lindsey Graham is supposed to be a Republican, so why would he do something like that? You would have to ask him. But keep in mind that Lindsey Graham has opposed — passionately opposed — virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran. From ending illegal immigration to pulling back from pointless wars to maintaining law and order at home. Lindsey Graham was against all of that, more than many Democrats. So maybe you already know the answer.”