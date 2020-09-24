‘Mean Girls’ Actor Jonathan Bennett to Star in Hallmark’s First Gay-Themed Christmas Movie

Following last week’s news that real-life couple Ben Lewis (Arrow, Shadowhunters) and Blake Lee (Parks and Recreation, Mixology) are set to star in Lifetime’s first holiday movie with a gay storyline, now Hallmark Channel has announced its own entry in that category.

GMA reports: “Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett will star in The Christmas House, which features a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, according to Michelle Vicary, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Network. Bennett’s co-stars include One Tree Hill actor Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora of In the Dark, veteran actor Treat Williams, NYPD Blue star Sharon Lawrence and actor Brad Harder.

The Christmas House is set to air on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Those million moms got a lot of typin’ to do.