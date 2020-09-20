Far-Right Troll Jacob Wohl Heckles RBG Mourners at Supreme Court: ‘Roe v. Wade is Dead and Gone’ — WATCH

Far-right troll, Trump operative, and overall horrible person Jacob Wohl, who you may recall from several failed attempts to smear Pete Buttigieg, Robert Mueller, Kamala Harris, Anthony Fauci, and Elizabeth Warren, among others, paid a visit to the Supreme Court to heckle people who were there mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Said Wohl, who has been banned by Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, through his megaphone: “There will be a new justice on the Supreme Court next week. Enjoy Roe v. Wade while you still have it. Roe v. Wade is dead. Roe v. Wade is dead and gone. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a horrible justice.”

Mourners eventually drove Wohl and his cretin-in-crime Jack Burkman away.

They left and things are calm again. September 19, 2020