Democrats Raise Massive $91+ Million in Wake of RBG’s Death

Democrats have raised more than $91 million in the hours following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Axios reports: “Donors gave 1.5 million contributions from 8 p.m. ET Friday, through the end of Saturday, ActBlue said. Donors set the record for dollars raised in one day on Saturday, which drew in $70.6 million from 1.2 million contributions. After setting a record for dollars raised in one hour on Friday, from 9-9:59 p.m., donors broke the record again during the 10:00-10:59 p.m. hour, “which drew in $6.3 million,” ActBlue said.”

The AP adds: “Though ActBlue hasn’t yet disclosed who the biggest recipients were, Democratic challengers to Republican senators were in line to benefit from the influx of cash. A group of Democratic strategists raising money through an effort called ‘Get Mitch or Die Trying,’ which shares donations among Democratic Senate contenders, reported that within hours of Ginsburg’s death they more than doubled what they had previously raised.”