Joaquin Phoenix’s Son, ‘The Comey Rule’, Tom Ridge, Amy Coney Barrett, Jacob Wohl, Caitlyn Jenner, Stevie Nicks, Fab The Duo: HOT LINKS

WASHINGTON POST. Joe Biden for president: “In contrast to Mr. Trump’s narcissism, Mr. Biden is deeply empathetic; you can’t imagine him dismissing wounded or fallen soldiers as ‘losers.’ To Mr. Trump’s cynicism, Mr. Biden brings faith — religious faith, yes, but also faith in American values and potential. In place of Mr. Trump’s belittling and demonizing of opponents and allies alike, Mr. Biden offers a deep commitment to finding common ground in service to making government work for the greatest number. He has demonstrated that commitment in reaching across the aisle to Republicans, and also — most recently — in bringing unity to the Democratic Party without compromising his own fundamental convictions.”

EXPLAINER OF THE DAY. Whose Vote Counts, narrated by Leonardo DiCaprio.

ON BOARD. Cindy McCain joins Joe Biden’s transition team: “This transition is like no other, preparing amid the backdrop of a global health crisis and struggling economy, which makes Mrs. McCain’s experience as a business woman, philanthropist, and longtime advocate for issues impacting women and children all the more valuable,” said transition co-chair and former Sen. Ted Kaufman.

MICHELANGELO SIGNORILE. Amy Coney Barrett will destroy marriage equality: “It’s not hard to see how, with Barrett joining the court’s other religious conservatives, Americans who are anti-LGBTQ who couch their views as religious beliefs will have special rights afforded to them to discriminate against LGBTQ people and others. That’s the ultimate goal of the religious right — the agenda for decades — and it will have profound and disastrous effects on equality for queer Americans, lurching the court to an extreme that is totally out of step with the majority of Americans.”

TOM RIDGE. GOP former Pennsylvania Governor endorses Biden: “I will cast my vote for Joe Biden on Nov. 3. It will be my first vote for a Democratic candidate for president of the United States. But it is not the first time I have said “no” to Donald Trump. I urge my fellow Pennsylvanians to join me.”

UNDER INVESTIGATION. FBI investigating far-right trolls Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman: “Ironically, the document revealing the investigation was filed just days after Wohl and Burkman staged a fake FBI raid on Burkman’s home in a bid for media attention. The FBI investigation centers on Wohl and Burkman’s February release of confidential juror questionnaires from the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone. The FBI is investigating the pair for potential witness harassment, criminal contempt, and obstruction of justice, according to the filing.”

CASTING NEWS. Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins reportedly in talks to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

BABY NAMES. Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara chose a very special name for their baby boy.

POPE FRANCIS. Food and sex are there for you to enjoy. “The pleasure of eating and sexual pleasure come from God.”

CLIP OF THE DAY. The Comey Rule. “Andrew McCabe (Michael Kelly) received a phone call from Trump.”

NAKED LUNCH. Former NFL player Eric Decker ditched his clothes to promote his wife’s cookbook.

JIM OBERGEFELL. Marriage equality plaintiff devastated over Trump nomination of Amy Coney Barrett: “I feel what I, and the many other marriage equality plaintiffs fought for, is at more risk than ever before.”

CALIFORNIA. Transgender inmates to be housed based on gender identity: “Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday requiring California to house transgender inmates in prisons based on their gender identity — but only if the state does not have ‘management or security concerns.'”

MALE MODEL MONDAY: Tom Hutchinson, Dom Fenison, Chase Mattson, Jules horn, Giovanni Bonamy and MORE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Dream Home Makeover.

MASH-UP OF THE DAY. Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks – Edge of Midnight (Live Version)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Fab The Duo “Party For Two”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Robert Kennedy.