White Woman Hurls Bottle at Black Woman Jogging Through NYC Neighborhood: ‘This Video is 100 Percent Confirmation of a Hate Crime’ — WATCH

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is seeking information after a white woman was captured on video hurling a bottle at a black woman jogging through her Woodside, Queens neighborhood and using the N-word.

Tiffany Johnson shared the video on her Facebook on Tuesday, writing: “I was attacked by a racist with a glass bottle. Racism is truly real and alive even in a diverse area like Astoria/Woodside Queens, NY. The hatres (sic) is real. My freedom, my time, my humanity matters, my body matters. I hope this helps to raise awareness to a real issue. #runningwhileblack or literally doing ANYTHING while black.”

“This incident happened to me while I was jogging in 98 degree weather minding my business,” Johnson continued. “I had no idea somebody was filming this, it literally surfaced 1 month later and is now viral on the internet. As a black woman I’m always cautious bc i know that the color of my skin is triggering for certain people. At the time i felt it was race related, but looking back at this video is 100 percent confirmation of a hate crime.”

“I am glad that I walked away because my freedom and time are my commodity,” Johnson added. “This is the world that we live in. Racism is being perceived as a threat due to the color of my skin. That i dont feel pain the same way and am different somehow, therefore its permissable to hunt, threaten and or use excessive force to get a simple result. That whether jogging or bbq or walking in a hoodie, somehow a human being whose skin color is brown is a threat, therefore force and violence is okay. And however we react in response is somehow problematic. I’m posting this video to bring awareness. Bc it seems that message got lost…. as per usual.”

ABC7’s report on the attack:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).