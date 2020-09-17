‘Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’ Asks Trump Voters to Comment on Some Preposterous Fake Campaign Ads: WATCH

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night for another hard-hitting report on the election.

Said Triumph: “Despite the travesties of his coronavirus response, the failed economy, and California’s exploding trees, President Trump’s loyal followers have stuck with him through the good times and the end times. One wonders if anything the president says or does could cost him their ‘herd mentality.’ So we brought these actual Trump supporters to this actual focus group research center, where this actual moderator showed them a series of actual fake Trump campaign ads.”

The group’s moderator then began showing some preposterous fake ads about electrifying Confederate statues to keep protesters off them, a “Best of 3” election plan during which Trump would stay in power through 2024, sending children into the workforce as essential workers during COVID, putting immigrants into microwaves to see if it will kill the coronavirus, and a “delicious” vaccine personally produced by Trump.

Not surprisingly they lapped it all up.