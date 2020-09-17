Trump Continues Effort to Delegitimize Election, Says ‘Result May Never Be Accurately Determined’

Donald Trump extended his efforts to delegitimize the U.S. election with no evidence to back up his lies.

Tweeted Trump: “Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to ‘voters’, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!”

The Washington Post notes: “Under the Constitution, the terms of both Trump and Vice President Pence are set to end at noon on Jan. 20. Trump has railed for weeks about states that are sending mail-in ballots to all voters amid the pandemic, often making unsubstantiated claims.”