Kayleigh McEnany Lies Her Way Through Brutal Press Briefing Following Revelations Trump Betrayed Public on COVID: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was bombarded with questions about Donald Trump’s betrayal of the American public revealed in recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his new book, Rage. McEnany said “the president has never lied to the American public on COVID.”

.@GeoffRBennett: POTUS by his own admission acknowledged the depth of this crisis, and yet told the American people something very different. How is that not an abject betrayal of the public trust?



McENANY: Your referencing something he allegedly said



BENNETT: It's on tape pic.twitter.com/ASVxHDLjDY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2020

Strike 1:



MCENANY: "You're referencing something he allegedly told Bob woodward."

REPORTER: "It's on tape, Kayleigh." pic.twitter.com/5rbjlWdOr9 September 9, 2020

Strike 3:



REPORTER: "Why did the president agree to sit down with Bob Woodard for 18 interviews?"

MCENANY: "Because he is the most transparent president in history." pic.twitter.com/RpJ3xaPO9x — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) September 9, 2020

McEnany unloaded several truckloads of BS during the press conference, including the claim that Trump never downplayed the danger presented by the virus.

Said McEnany: “The president never downplayed the virus. The president expressed calm …. This president embodied the American spirit, that when we face a challenge, a crisis, a pandemic, we come together, we can be optimistic. We can be serious about it, we can take it seriously with our actions, which is exactly what this president does. It’s why we lead the world in testing. Doing far more than the number two, which is India. he took this seriously but he still expressed calm.”