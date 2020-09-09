Kayleigh McEnany Lies Her Way Through Brutal Press Briefing Following Revelations Trump Betrayed Public on COVID: WATCH

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was bombarded with questions about Donald Trump’s betrayal of the American public revealed in recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his new book, Rage. McEnany said “the president has never lied to the American public on COVID.”
McEnany unloaded several truckloads of BS during the press conference, including the claim that Trump never downplayed the danger presented by the virus.
Said McEnany: “The president never downplayed the virus. The president expressed calm …. This president embodied the American spirit, that when we face a challenge, a crisis, a pandemic, we come together, we can be optimistic. We can be serious about it, we can take it seriously with our actions, which is exactly what this president does. It’s why we lead the world in testing. Doing far more than the number two, which is India. he took this seriously but he still expressed calm.”