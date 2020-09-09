Biden Rips Trump for ‘Despicable’ Lies to the American People on COVID: ‘He Knew How Dangerous It Was … It Was a Life and Death Betrayal’ — WATCH

At a campaign stop in Michigan on Wednesday, Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump’s betrayal of the American public over COVID, revealed in recordings made by veteran journalist Bob Woodward for his new book, Rage.

“He knew how deadly it was,” said Biden. “It was much more deadly than the flu. He knew and purposely played it down. Worse, he lied to the American people. He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months. He had the information. He knew how dangerous it was. And while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed do his job on purpose! It was a life and death betrayal on the American people.”

“His failure has not only cost lives, it has sent our economy in a tailspin,” Biden continued. “It cost millions more in American livelihoods. This is a recession created by Donald Trump’s negligence, and he’s unfit for this job as a consequence of it. How many schools aren’t open right now? How many kids are starting a new school year the same way they ended the last one, at home? How many parents feel abandoned and overwhelmed? How many frontline workers are exhausted and pushed to their limits? And how many families are missing loved ones at their dinner table tonight because of his failures? It’s beyond despicable. It’s a dereliction of duty, it’s a disgrace.”