Rugby Star and X Factor Contestant Levi Davis Comes Out as Bisexual

Levi Davis, a former Bath and England rugby player and Celebrity X-Factor contestant (as a member of the all-rugby boy band Try Star) has come out as bisexual in an interview with Mail on Sunday.

Though it’s his first time speaking publicly about it, Davis said he told his former teammates on a WhatsApp conversation, writing: “Hi guys. I just want to tell you something that’s been eating away at me for four years now. I want to be open and honest with you boys, as friends and team-mates. I’m bisexual. It’s something I have known since I was 18.”

He then joked: “None of you lot are on my radar… so it’s OK.”

David said the response was super supportive: “And then they began talking the piss in a good-natured way, which I was relieved about. If they had been too tender-hearted, I would have been worried. I’m still a rugby player, after all!”

“Hiding who you are can kill you – and has killed people,” Davis added. “I don’t know yet where I am going, but by talking today I can walk hand-in-hand with whoever I want and it won’t matter any more because it’s out there. I realize, though, that I am a bit niche and difficult to categorize: a black, bisexual, privately educated rugby professional.”

Davis and his rugby buds on X Factor: Celebrity.