Verizon Would Like You to ID This Anti-Masker Who Went on a Racist Rampage at a Manhattan Store: WATCH

A woman at a Verizon store who was asked to put on a mask went on a racist rampage after being asked to wear a mask and using a charger that wasn’t hers.

“Get your f**king sh*t away from me, bitch, do not grab my f**king hand,” screamed the woman. “You get the f**k away from me before I beat the sh*t out of you,” she added, hurling a small trash bin at the employee. “You can f**k yourself, you f**king ugly hoe.”

“You don’t tell me what to do, you don’t grab my f**king hand, you f**king fat ugly n***er,” she added, exiting the establishment.

The NY Daily News reports: “Verizon is asking the public to help identify her so they can ‘ban her for life from entering our stores and terminate her ability to do business with us.’ … ‘The health and safety of our employees and customers is our number 1 priority. We will not tolerate behavior like this,’ company spokesman David Weissmann said.”