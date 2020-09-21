Protesters Bang Pots and Pans Outside Lindsey Graham’s Home in Clamorous SCOTUS ‘Wake Up Call’ — WATCH

Protesters surrounded Senator Lindsey Graham’s home at the crack of dawn Monday morning, banging pots and pans in an early wake up call about his SCOTUS hypocrisy. “They’ve got his 2016 quote on blocking Merrick Garland looping through a speaker,” according to journalisms Alejandro Alvarez.

Sunrise is giving Lindsey Graham the same treatment postmaster DeJoy got last month: Clanging pots and pans at his D.C. address. They've got his 2016 quote on blocking Merrick Garland looping through a speaker. https://t.co/LufFkz6Img — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 21, 2020

Activists Hold Early-Morning “Wake Up Lindsey Graham” Protest Outside Senator’s House https://t.co/gZnJmC8CMu September 21, 2020

Protests continue outside Sen Lindsey Graham’s house this morning near the US Capitol regarding SCOTUS nomination process. Started at 6am pic.twitter.com/GS38uip8FE — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) September 21, 2020

WIS reports: “The day after the news of [Justice Ruth Bader] Ginsburg’s death broke, the Senator tweeted he is ‘dead set’ on confirming whoever President Trump nominates for the seat. And as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group of senators traditionally responsible for questioning nominees and referring them to the full Senate, Graham has a lot of influence in the process.”

Graham’s hypocrisy could not be more clear. In March 2016, shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia:

“This is the last year of a lame duck president and if Ted Cruz or Donald Trump get to be president they’ve all asked us not to confirm or take up a selection by President Obama. So if a vacancy occurs in their last year of their first term, guess what? You will use their words against them. I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.’ And you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”

Also: “In 2018, when Graham was in line to take over the committee with jurisdiction over Supreme Court nominees, he said that ‘if an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election.’”

You can donate to Graham’s opponent Jaime Harrison HERE.