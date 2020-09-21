Marine Biologists Race to Save 270+ Whales in Mass Stranding on Australian Coast: WATCH

Australian marine biologists are trying to save more than 270 pilot whales that stranded themselves at Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania’s west coast.
The Guardian reports: “A government marine conservation team was assessing the health of the whales late on Monday after they became stranded in three spots in and outside Macquarie Heads, near the town of Strahan. Nic Deka, incident controller from the Tasmanian department of primary industry, parks, water and environment, told reporters it appeared from the air that about 25 of 30 whales stranded near Ocean Beach, outside the heads, have died.”
Videos posted to social media show the alarming scope of the event, the first in at least 10 years, said to be one of Australia’s largest-ever beaching events.