Marine Biologists Race to Save 270+ Whales in Mass Stranding on Australian Coast: WATCH

Australian marine biologists are trying to save more than 270 pilot whales that stranded themselves at Macquarie Harbour on Tasmania’s west coast.

Marine biologists are trying to rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania.

The Guardian reports: “A government marine conservation team was assessing the health of the whales late on Monday after they became stranded in three spots in and outside Macquarie Heads, near the town of Strahan. Nic Deka, incident controller from the Tasmanian department of primary industry, parks, water and environment, told reporters it appeared from the air that about 25 of 30 whales stranded near Ocean Beach, outside the heads, have died.”

Videos posted to social media show the alarming scope of the event, the first in at least 10 years, said to be one of Australia’s largest-ever beaching events.

A rescue mission will get underway tomorrow morning at Macquarie Heads near Strahan to save as many stranded whales as possible. More than 250 pilot whales have been stuck in shallow waters in the harbour since early this morning