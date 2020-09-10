Jerry Falwell Jr. Has Been ‘Relentlessly Harassing’ Pool Boy Giancarlo Granda and Making ‘Uncomfortable’ Calls to Liberty University Staffers in Days Since Scandal Broke

Former pool boy Giancarlo Granda, the Fontainebleu Hotel pool boy who had a 7-year relationship with Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki, says that Jerry has been “relentlessly harassing” him since the scandal broke.

FOX News reports: “Since the scandal broke last month, Granda claims the Falwells ‘have been relentlessly harassing me and people close to me,’ and said Falwell will do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t spill any more secrets. While the alleged threats and intimidation tactics might have worked in the past, Granda said he’s had enough and wants to come clean.”

Since resigning as president of Liberty University in the wake of the scandal, Falwell has also been harassing staffers there, who have now been instructed not to speak with him.

News Advance reports: “Liberty University’s top lawyer instructed staff members Thursday to refrain from communicating with ousted former president Jerry Falwell Jr., who he warned had placed ‘uncomfortable’ calls to various employees in the days following his resignation. In an email obtained by The News & Advance, David Corry, Liberty’s general counsel, informed employees they are barred from providing information about the school, taking orders, performing tasks or offering favors for Falwell while on university time.”

This week, Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen linked for the first time disgraced evangelist Jerry Falwell Jr’s endorsement of Trump with Cohen’s suppression of racy photos of Falwell and his wife Becki. Falwell denied any link, according to Reuters.

Reuters added that Becki Falwell could be heard in the background of the phone interview telling Jerry, “Hang up the goddamn phone. Hang up the phone, Jerry!”