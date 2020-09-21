‘Schitt’s Creek’, a ‘Celebration of Inclusivity and Castigation of Homophobia,’ Takes Every Comedy Emmy in Historic Win: FULL WINNERS LIST, SPEECHES

The Netflix comedy Schitt’s Creek picked up all seven of the Emmys in the comedy categories in which it was nominated on Sunday night, including Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy for Lead Actress and Actor, Daniel Levy for Outstanding Writing, Daniel Levy and Andrew Civino for Outstanding Directing, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress, and Outstanding Comedy Series. The series won 9 Emmys in 2020 total after picking up Outstanding Casting for a Comedy and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes last week.

Check out the acceptance speeches:

Having given several speeches already, Daniel Levy pushed people to vote in the final speech: “Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something that we need more of now than ever before. I just wanted to say that for any of you who have not registered to vote, please do so, and then go out and vote because that is the only way we are going to have some love and acceptance out there. Please do that. I’m so sorry for making this political, but I had to!”

Added Eugene Levy: “I want to thank this young man who took our ‘fish out of water’ story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love.”

Daniel Levy spoke to GLAAD in the virtual press room.

Said Levy: “Well, I think getting to write that storyline, you know, obviously was incredibly cathartic for me for a variety of reasons. One, just that I don’t often get to see those kinds of relationships depicted on TV. So, I felt like it was an incredible responsibility to be given that opportunity and to try to tell it as authentically as I possibly could. You know, I think we made a decision to not include the conversation of homophobia or bigotry on our show and by projecting a sweeter, gentler world, I feel like that was in a way a political statement. It seemed to have quite an incredible effect on people, and I think the letters we’ve received from families and from people who have been changed in one way or another by the stories we were telling. I mean, that is the gift to be perfectly honest. To know that you’ve done something that has not only brought laughs to people but has also changed conversations in people’s homes and changed people’s minds and changed people’s hearts. That is absolutely tremendous and all you can really hope for. All of this is just icing on the cake really.”

Said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis: “Schitt’s Creek’s history-making nine Emmy Awards is a well-deserved breakthrough for LGBTQ inclusive television. Dan Levy being awarded for his work in front of the camera as the pansexual David Rose — as well as behind the scenes — should be a clear sign to the industry about the power of out LGBTQ creators and showrunners. What’s particularly special about Schitt’s Creek is that the love and heart seen by viewers on the show are matched off-screen by the tremendous LGBTQ advocacy that Dan Levy and the cast members continue to be leaders in.”

In other LGBTQ-related wins, RuPaul took home the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Zendaya made Emmy history, becoming the youngest actress ever (24) to take the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her role as the queer character Rue in Euphoria.

The full list of winners:

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Regina King, Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Watchmen

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Outstanding TV Movie

Bad Education

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession